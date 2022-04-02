Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,550 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.30) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.07) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.68) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.61) price objective on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,707.55 ($22.37).
Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,120.50 ($14.68) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.41. The firm has a market cap of £30.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 976 ($12.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94).
In related news, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.94) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($94,360.86).
Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.