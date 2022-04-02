PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Trading 2.6% Higher

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96. 324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.