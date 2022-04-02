Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $82.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group traded as high as $70.96 and last traded at $70.96, with a volume of 21994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.94.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.