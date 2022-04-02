Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

NASDAQ PLSE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,465. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 102,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

