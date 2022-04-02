Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.
NASDAQ PLSE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,465. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Pulse Biosciences (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.