Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Buys $4,205,500.00 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,205,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,797,545 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,996,250.35.

PRPL stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,865,000 after buying an additional 54,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

