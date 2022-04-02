PVH (NYSE:PVH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.19. 3,092,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,381. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.57. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PVH by 107.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

