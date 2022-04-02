PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.19. 3,092,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,381. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.57.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

