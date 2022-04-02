Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $5.78 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $5.78 or 0.00012385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00050060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.45 or 0.07470266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,678.53 or 1.00102262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

