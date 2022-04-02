Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Issued By Truist Financial

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Aveanna Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

AVAH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

AVAH opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 391,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4,528.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 91,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

