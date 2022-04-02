Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Issued By DA Davidson

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancFirst in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99.

BANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,605,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,666,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 576.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 102.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 28.63%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

