Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Issued By DA Davidson

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

