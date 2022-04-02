Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.10 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PDCE. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

