Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

