Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Issued By B. Riley

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDIG. Compass Point increased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $8,936,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $20,748,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

