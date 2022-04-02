Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $209.57 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $132.99 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 148.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 180.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

