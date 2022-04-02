Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.01 EPS.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Extra Space Storage stock opened at $209.57 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $132.99 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 148.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 180.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.