Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $433.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.62.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $396.51 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $250.58 and a 1-year high of $400.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.