Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Lowered by Analyst

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quaker Chemical in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

KWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of KWR opened at $179.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.01. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $167.32 and a 52 week high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

