Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Issued By Piper Sandler

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BKU opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

