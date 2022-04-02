Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EGBN opened at $57.28 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

