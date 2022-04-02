Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$14.42 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$15.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.13.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$121,262.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at C$1,530,028.34. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Insiders sold 49,768 shares of company stock worth $716,880 in the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

