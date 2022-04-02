Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

NYSE BMO opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $88.98 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

