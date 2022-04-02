Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBCF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,269,000 after acquiring an additional 489,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.