Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Aramark Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aramark in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

