Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

SHBI opened at $20.45 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $405.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.