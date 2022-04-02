Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Lowered to “Neutral” at KGI Securities

KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QRVO. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.96.

Qorvo stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $121.51. 1,644,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,670. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.21.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 5.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

