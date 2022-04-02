Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

