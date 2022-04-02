Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.35.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

