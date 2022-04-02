Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will post $34.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.50 million and the lowest is $34.40 million. Quipt Home Medical reported sales of $24.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $147.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.60 million to $153.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $207.27 million, with estimates ranging from $165.30 million to $236.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. 40,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,773. The company has a market capitalization of $143.85 million and a P/E ratio of -13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

