Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.54. Quotient has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 31,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $39,815.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quotient during the third quarter worth $29,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

