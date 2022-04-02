Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Short Interest Down 16.3% in March

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 21,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 313,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after buying an additional 149,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $32.33.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

