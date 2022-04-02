Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Short Interest Update

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 21,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 888,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

RRC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

