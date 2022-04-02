RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RAPT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

RAPT opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $675.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.64. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $436,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 297,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

