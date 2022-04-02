RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $21.80

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $22.41. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 475 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.64.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. Research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $436,331. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after acquiring an additional 290,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after buying an additional 186,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after buying an additional 898,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,148,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

