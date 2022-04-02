Raymond James Analysts Give Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) a $14.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DNA. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

NYSE DNA opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $135,919,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 31,895 shares in the last quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

