Raze Network (RAZE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $546,925.00

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $546,925.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.00 or 0.07496597 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,374.03 or 1.00128730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00046573 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.