RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

RCMT opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $114.80 million, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.67. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCMT. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 94,294 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 6,464.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

