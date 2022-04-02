Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 846,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. Recruit has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Recruit ( OTCMKTS:RCRRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Recruit will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Recruit (Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.