Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 846,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Recruit stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. Recruit has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Recruit (Get Rating)
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recruit (RCRRF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.