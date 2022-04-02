Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $398.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $398.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.44 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $352.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,979,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,727,000 after purchasing an additional 332,031 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,027,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,821 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,718,000 after purchasing an additional 382,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,890,000 after purchasing an additional 112,958 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

