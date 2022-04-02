Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.66. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 97,500 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.
About Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redline Communications Group (RDLCF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.