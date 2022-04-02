Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.66. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 97,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Redline Communications Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and provision of wireless communications product and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Hardware and Software Products; Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment; and Maintenance and Support.

