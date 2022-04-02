Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RWT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.54. 1,110,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,645. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 36.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

