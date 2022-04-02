Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Reed’s stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,961,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $23.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.68.
About Reed’s (Get Rating)
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
