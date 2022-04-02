Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Reed’s stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,961,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $23.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 157,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reed's

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

