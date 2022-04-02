Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.46 and a one year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Regency Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.