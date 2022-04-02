Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells $219,875.96 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.81, for a total value of $219,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

REGN stock opened at $694.83 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $469.80 and a 12 month high of $710.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.