Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $84,723,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 341,518 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,736,000 after purchasing an additional 327,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $60,005,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $182.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $168.74 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

