Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

FOX stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

