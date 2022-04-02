Regions Financial Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RF. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

