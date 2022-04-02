Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.90.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.56. 374,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

