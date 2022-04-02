Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.90.
Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.56. 374,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.
About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.
