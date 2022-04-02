Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.61. 1,506,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 188,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 79,668 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $10,552,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 182,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

