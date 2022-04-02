Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.63). Relay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $481,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,856 shares of company stock worth $1,638,319 over the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

