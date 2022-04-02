Renren (NYSE:RENN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RENN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. Renren has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $28.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renren during the fourth quarter worth $15,387,000. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in Renren during the fourth quarter worth $2,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Renren during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renren during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Renren during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
